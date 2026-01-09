Finn Wolfhard hits pause on acting, shifts focus to music
Finn Wolfhard—best known as Mike from Stranger Things—is stepping back from acting for a bit.
He told Esquire, "I definitely want to pursue and keep on acting but only if it's something that I'm really in love with."
For now, Finn's putting his energy into making music and plans to tour with his band next year.
Why the break?
After nearly 10 years with Stranger Things, Finn says he has "nothing on the books officially for acting" once season five wraps up.
He still wants to act but only if a project truly excites him, sharing, "I definitely want to pursue and keep on acting, but only if it's something that I'm really in love with."
What's up with his music?
Finn fronts The Aubreys, who dropped their debut single in 2020 and have since released an EP and an album.
He even put out a solo album called Happy Birthday last year.
With more new music and touring plans ahead, it looks like fans will be hearing plenty from him—even if it's not on screen.