'BB20': Mani Ratnam offered Mahhi Vij role in Kareena's 'Yuva'?
What's the story
Television actor Mahhi Vij, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, recently revealed an interesting detail about her early career. She disclosed that director Mani Ratnam had once chosen her to play Meera in his 2004 film Yuva. The role eventually went to Kareena Kapoor Khan, but Vij said she was in the running before things changed unexpectedly.
Career progression
'I did a lot of music videos in my career'
Vij shared her early career experiences with fellow contestant Kanika Mann.
She started off with music videos, including a remix of Tu Tu Hai Wahi, before moving on to South Indian films.
"After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits," she recalled.
"Then I did music videos, followed by South Indian films with Prabhu Deva."
Role loss
'But some equations with someone had gone a little sour'
Vij revealed that she had been finalized for Yuva, with Ratnam selecting her for the role of Meera.
However, things did not go as planned due to a fallout with someone associated with the project.
"For the role that Kareena played, opposite Vivek Oberoi. But some equations with someone had gone a little sour there, so it did not materialize," said Vij.
Career shift
This is how she ended up in television
After Yuva didn't work out, Vij returned to Delhi. She was also in talks for two or three other films, but they fell through at the last minute.
"So I said, 'I will do television,'" she added. This decision proved fruitful as she became a household name with shows like Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu.
She later entered reality TV too with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye 5, which she won with Jay Bhanushali.
Film details
More about 'Yuva'
Released in 2004, Yuva was directed by Ratnam and starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kapoor Khan, and Esha Deol.
The film's music was composed by A.R. Rahman.
It told the story of three young men from different backgrounds whose lives intersect.
Meanwhile, fans can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.