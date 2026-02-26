'BB50': Monalisa slams Khanzaadi, Chahat for using abusive language

Things got heated after Khanzaadi was evicted on February 11 following a major argument with Chahat Pandey. The fight started when Pandey told Digvijay about some harsh comments Khanzaadi made about him. In response, Khanzaadi used strong language that shocked even the senior contestants. Manisha Rani tried to calm things down, but the spat kept resurfacing and played out in public multiple times.

Monalisa also called out Khanzaadi for body-shaming Nehal Chudasma during games and said women should lift each other up instead of tearing each other down.

She felt these issues could've been sorted privately rather than turning into drama: "Aap wo aapas mein bhi solvekar sakte the. That was very wrong."

By the way, Shiv Thakare won the finale (shot on Feb 19), which airs March 22.