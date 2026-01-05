BBC presenter Punam Krishan reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Punam Krishan, a 42-year-old NHS doctor and BBC Morning Live presenter, has shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer five months ago.
She posted on Instagram about the shock and fear she felt, saying, "Five months ago, I heard the words nobody ever wants to hear: You have cancer."
Even with years of medical experience, the news was tough to process.
From diagnosis to recovery: Trusting your gut matters
Krishan has now completed treatment and is recovering, crediting her husband and family for their support.
With no family history, it was her gut instinct after noticing an unusual feeling that led her to seek help—something she says saved her life.
She encourages everyone to listen to their bodies if something feels off.
Spreading awareness: Know the signs
Krishan wants others to know breast cancer symptoms can include lumps or swelling in the breast, skin changes, nipple issues, or ongoing pain.
She kept her diagnosis private at first for her children's sake but hopes sharing her story will help others catch problems early and trust their instincts.