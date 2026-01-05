Nayanthara exits NBK111 as film gets a budget-friendly makeover
Nandamuri Balakrishna's next big project, NBK111, is taking a new direction.
Originally planned as an epic historical drama starring Nayanthara, the film is now being reworked into a mass entertainer with more action and commercial vibes.
This shift comes as producers face tighter budgets and uncertainty due to reduced acquisition prices in the OTT market.
Why does this matter?
Nayanthara's reported exit isn't about creative clashes—it's about numbers. With her usual fee around ₹11 crore, producers are now searching for someone who fits their scaled-down budget (about one-third her price).
Shooting kicks off March 2026, aiming for a festive Sankranthi 2027 release.
For fans of Balakrishna or anyone curious about how big films adapt to industry changes, this is one to watch.