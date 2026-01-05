Next Article
Matsyagandha Express rerouted, passengers call for full service return
Entertainment
The Central Railway has temporarily short-terminated the Mangaluru Central-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express at Panvel instead of Mumbai LTT for January 2024, causing a headache for regular travelers.
This move affects two key trains and leaves many from coastal Karnataka scrambling to find new ways to reach Mumbai.
Extra costs, delays spark frustration and political push
With the train now stopping short at Panvel, passengers—especially seniors and families—are paying more and spending extra time to get to Mumbai.
G. Hanumanth Kamath noted that the disruption's impact is being felt by many.
Political groups are also pressing railway officials to restore full services soon, as the change is due to repair work at Mumbai LTT.