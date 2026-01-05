'Stranger Things 5' documentary trailer drops: a final look behind the scenes
Netflix just released the trailer for "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5," giving fans an emotional, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the show's last season.
Expect cast moments, chats with the Duffer Brothers, stunt and set reveals, and even a nod to "Eleven's fate"—all set to that familiar end credits song, "Heroes."
What's inside the trailer?
You'll see the cast's final table read and hear the Duffers call "cut" on their last ever shot in Hawkins—a real end-of-an-era vibe.
Director Martina Radwan spent a full year on set capturing everything up close. Inspired by classic making-of docs like those from Lord of the Rings, this one goes deep into how it all came together.
When can you watch it?
The documentary hits Netflix on January 12, 2026 at midnight PT.
The Duffers say they wanted to bring back detailed behind-the-scenes stories now that physical media is fading out—so if you love Stranger Things, this is your chance to see how much heart went into its final chapter.