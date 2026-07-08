BBC Radio host thought Taylor Swift's wedding invite was 'scam'
What's the story
BBC Radio 1 host Greg James has revealed that he initially thought the digital invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was a "scam." The couple, who tied the knot on July 3 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, didn't send out paper invites. James received his invite through a link on March 12, just before starting a charity bike ride.
Wedding doubts
'We thought we may have made a big trip here...'
James, who attended the wedding with his wife Bella Mackie, confessed on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show that he was skeptical about the invite. "Yes, until we were in there, there was a huge part us, that me and Bella were like, 'This could not be real. This could be a scam.'" "So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing."
Wedding details
'You get the 1st 10,000 drinks free'
Despite his initial doubts, James had a great time at the wedding. He said on his show, "There was lots of everything... You know at a wedding you sometimes get the first drink free; well, this was you get the first 10,000 drinks free." The host also shared several photos and videos from his trip to NYC on Instagram.