BBC Radio host thought Taylor Swift's wedding invite was 'scam'

Wedding doubts

'We thought we may have made a big trip here...'

James, who attended the wedding with his wife Bella Mackie, confessed on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show that he was skeptical about the invite. "Yes, until we were in there, there was a huge part us, that me and Bella were like, 'This could not be real. This could be a scam.'" "So until we were in, we thought we may have made a big trip here for nothing."