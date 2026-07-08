Chiefs owner's wife squashes 'false' speculation around Taylor Swift's wedding
What's the story
Tavia Hunt, wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has dismissed rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3. However, the Daily Mail reports claimed that there was a severe shortage of seating and champagne at the event. One guest even alleged that celebrities like Julia Roberts and Steven Spielberg had to "stand in line" for food.
Social media rebuttal
'Every single person was seated for the ceremony'
Hunt responded to these claims in the comments section of an Instagram post by podcast host Zack Peter. She wrote, "This is such a false narrative. They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines." "Every single person was seated for the ceremony." "It could not have been a more fabulous experience." "And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don't know what you're talking about. That is hearsay, not truth."
Wedding details
Details about the wedding reception
A source told PEOPLE that Swift and Kelce were "beaming" all night during their wedding, which had a "whimsical" secret garden theme. The insider said, "A huge smile never left either of their faces." The evening was reportedly filled with games, raffles, and other activities for guests. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while guests received handkerchiefs embroidered with lyrics from Swift's song Blank Space.