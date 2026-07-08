Chiefs owner's wife squashes 'false' speculation around Taylor Swift's wedding

Social media rebuttal

'Every single person was seated for the ceremony'

Hunt responded to these claims in the comments section of an Instagram post by podcast host Zack Peter. She wrote, "This is such a false narrative. They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines." "Every single person was seated for the ceremony." "It could not have been a more fabulous experience." "And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don't know what you're talking about. That is hearsay, not truth."