Taylor Swift wedding designer says 'joy to work with her'
What's the story
Jonathan Anderson, the creative director of Dior, has opened up about designing Taylor Swift's wedding gown. The Grammy-winning singer and Travis Kelce donned custom Christian Dior Haute Couture outfits for their July 3 nuptials. Anderson described the experience as "emotional," adding that he and Swift "became very good friends" during their collaboration on one of this year's most anticipated bridal looks.
Designer's perspective
This was the designer's first couture wedding dress
Speaking to WWD, Anderson said, "It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends." Swift's representative had earlier confirmed to PEOPLE that both the singer and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture ceremony looks designed by Anderson in close collaboration with them. The statement read, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."
Attire insights
Swift, Kelce accessorized looks with Christian Louboutin shoes
The statement also confirmed that the couple accessorized their wedding-day looks with custom Christian Louboutin shoes, while Swift donned Cartier jewelry. In a separate statement, Dior revealed that the ceremony looks were crafted in the house's ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris before congratulating the newlyweds.
Fashion fusion
Swift was spotted carrying a Lady Dior handbag in April
In the months leading up to the wedding, Swift subtly integrated Dior into her wardrobe. In April, she was spotted carrying a buttercup-colored mini Lady Dior handbag while out with her father, Scott Swift. She paired it with a blue-and-white pinstripe midi dress from Staud.