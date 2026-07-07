Taylor Swift wedding designer says 'joy to work with her'

Designer's perspective

This was the designer's first couture wedding dress

Speaking to WWD, Anderson said, "It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends." Swift's representative had earlier confirmed to PEOPLE that both the singer and Kelce wore custom Christian Dior Haute Couture ceremony looks designed by Anderson in close collaboration with them. The statement read, "This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."