Bechtel, Healy wed as Matieres Fecales debuts bridal commission
Entertainment
Model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel just married The 1975's frontman Matty Healy on July 18 at Madonna's former L.A. estate.
Their wedding wasn't your typical affair: Bechtel rocked three custom outfits by avant-garde label Matieres Fecales, marking the brand's first-ever bridal commission.
Bechtel's 3 looks Healy's proposal ring
Bechtel's main look was a white silk taffeta gown with hand-pleated details and a dramatic train, paired with a Stephen Jones veil and Louboutin heels.
For pre-wedding festivities, she wore a vintage-inspired black gown channeling Dracula vibes, then switched to a lamb leather suit with fur for the after-party.
Healy proposed after one year of dating with a rare black diamond ring surrounded by white diamonds, a nod to their unconventional love story.