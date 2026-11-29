Divyanka went for a classic red Banarasi saree and heirloom jewelry, while Apoorv wore a red sherwani with a colorful jacket.

There were sweet moments too: Ranjeet walking his daughter toward the stage, holding her hand the whole way, and the newlyweds sharing a dance.

Fun fact: Divyanka and Apoorv reportedly co-own a gym together, showing their shared love for fitness as they start this new chapter.