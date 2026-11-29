Bedi marries Mathur in low-key registered wedding at JW Marriott
Divyanka Bedi, daughter of Bollywood veteran Ranjeet, just got married to her longtime partner Apoorv Mathur.
They kept things low-key with a registered wedding at JW Marriott in Juhu, surrounded by close family and friends, plus familiar faces like Jackie Shroff and Danny Denzongpa.
Bedi and Mathur reportedly co-own gym
Divyanka went for a classic red Banarasi saree and heirloom jewelry, while Apoorv wore a red sherwani with a colorful jacket.
There were sweet moments too: Ranjeet walking his daughter toward the stage, holding her hand the whole way, and the newlyweds sharing a dance.
Fun fact: Divyanka and Apoorv reportedly co-own a gym together, showing their shared love for fitness as they start this new chapter.