Bedi praises 'Sholay' star Kumar's humility in online tribute

Kumar remembered for versatility and kindness

Sanjeev Kumar (real name Haribhai Jariwala) was known for switching easily between serious and funny roles: his performance in Angoor is still a fan favorite.

Even though he passed away young in 1985, people are remembering his pure talent and kindness, thanks to Bedi's tribute.

It's a reminder of an era when Bollywood was all about real artistry, not just flashy tricks.