Bedi praises 'Sholay' star Kumar's humility in online tribute
Entertainment
Rakesh Bedi's recent video about late actor Sanjeev Kumar is getting a lot of love online. Bedi shared personal stories showing how Kumar stayed humble and genuine, even while being a Bollywood legend.
Bedi expressed deep reverence for the Sholay star, Bedi's words really highlight the respect and admiration he had for the Sholay star.
Kumar remembered for versatility and kindness
Sanjeev Kumar (real name Haribhai Jariwala) was known for switching easily between serious and funny roles: his performance in Angoor is still a fan favorite.
Even though he passed away young in 1985, people are remembering his pure talent and kindness, thanks to Bedi's tribute.
It's a reminder of an era when Bollywood was all about real artistry, not just flashy tricks.