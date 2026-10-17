Bedi wants to marry Daruwala despite 24-year age gap
Entertainment
Sorab Bedi from Splitsvilla X6 is getting real about his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala, who is 24 years older than him.
He says he genuinely wants to marry her and shared, "I find her extremely hot," making it clear that their bond isn't for publicity.
Despite facing online trolling over their age gap, Bedi stands by their connection.
Bedi denies Tiwari rumors
Bedi also set the record straight on cheating rumors involving Niharika Tiwari, clarifying they were never together.
He added that being attracted to older women feels normal to him.
Through it all, he's pushing back against stereotypes and showing that real attraction doesn't have an age limit.