'Operation Safed Sagar': How director Oni Sen assembled perfect cast

The chemistry among the Golden Arrows squadron is a major highlight of the series.

Sen said, "Overall, we wanted the casting to be reflecting the character and the character tones."

"Of course, some were based on real characters; for that, we were looking for the right faces and energy."

"Jimmy Sheirgill and Siddharth...were so good in reflecting Wg. Cdr. Tony Dhanoa and Sqd Ldr Ajay Ahuja, respectively, in a way that the camaraderie and balance of temperament worked out beautifully."