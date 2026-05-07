Bejoy Nambiar, Aanand L Rai to reunite for action drama?

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar is reportedly set to reunite with filmmaker Aanand L Rai 's production house, Colour Yellow Productions. This comes after their recent collaboration on Tu Yaa Main . Nambiar is in talks to direct a new dark action drama for the banner, adding another exciting venture to his portfolio, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Genre shift What to expect from upcoming project While Tu Yaa Main explored survival and romance, the upcoming project is expected to take a darker turn. Sources indicate that the film will be heavily rooted in action and emotional drama, areas that Nambiar has often explored through his unique style. Known for films like Shaitan, Wazir, Taish, and Dange, Nambiar has earned a reputation for creating edgy thrillers filled with intense emotions and flawed characters.

Production house's focus A look at Colour Yellow's previous works The new collaboration also reflects Colour Yellow's evolving creative vision. The production house has backed a diverse range of films across the years, such as Mukkabaaz, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, An Action Hero, and Tere Ishk Mein. This new project hints at the company's plans to expand its creative ambitions.

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