Bellamkonda Sai-Anupama Parameswaran's 'Kishkindhapuri' heads to OTT
Kishkindhapuri, the psychological horror flick starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran, is set to hit ZEE5 in the second week of October 2025.
The film originally released in theaters back in September 2024 and got a pretty warm response.
Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, it'll soon be just a click away for anyone who missed its big-screen run.
Plus, Zee Telugu has grabbed the TV rights too.
Story, cast, and box office collection
The story follows a group of people who experience mysterious deaths during a haunted house tour—definitely not your average outing.
Anupama Parameswaran's villainous role and Sandy Master's performance have been getting special shoutouts from fans.
Even with stiff competition from Mirai, Kishkindhapuri pulled in ₹9.40 crore at the box office within four days.
The cast also includes Tanikella Bharani and Makrand Deshpande, with production handled by Shine Screens on a ₹25 crore budget.