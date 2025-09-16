Bellamkonda Sai-Anupama Parameswaran's 'Kishkindhapuri' heads to OTT Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Kishkindhapuri, the psychological horror flick starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Anupama Parameswaran, is set to hit ZEE5 in the second week of October 2025.

The film originally released in theaters back in September 2024 and got a pretty warm response.

Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, it'll soon be just a click away for anyone who missed its big-screen run.

Plus, Zee Telugu has grabbed the TV rights too.