Is Rani Mukerji joining SRK-Siddharth Anand's 'King?'
Rani Mukerji was spotted at Mumbai airport, and now everyone's wondering if she'll pop up in the action film King, which is currently filming in Poland.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the buzz is that Rani could appear as Suhana Khan's on-screen mom—a cameo fans would love to see.
Meanwhile, 'King' is SRK's 1st collaboration with Anand since 2013
If true, this would be Rani and SRK's first film together in over a decade—think Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes.
King also marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut, with Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan joining the cast.
Meanwhile, Rani is set to return as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, releasing February 27, 2026.