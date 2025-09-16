Is Rani Mukerji joining SRK-Siddharth Anand's 'King?' Entertainment Sep 16, 2025

Rani Mukerji was spotted at Mumbai airport, and now everyone's wondering if she'll pop up in the action film King, which is currently filming in Poland.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, the buzz is that Rani could appear as Suhana Khan's on-screen mom—a cameo fans would love to see.