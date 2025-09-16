Next Article
Manoj Bajpayee on not winning National Award: 'Their decision'
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee, who garnered praise from critics and admirers in Joram and Sirf Ek Baanda Kaafi Hai, didn't make it to the winners' list at the National Film Awards.
Even though Sirf Ek... picked up Best Dialogue, Bajpayee said he wasn't expecting to win, mentioning a "decline in credibility" of these awards.
More on his take
Reflecting on the outcome, Bajpayee shared, "It's their award, it's their decision," and emphasized he finds more satisfaction in his own work than external recognition.
He remains proud of performances like Joram and continues to take on new roles—recently appearing in Netflix's Inspector Zende and the film Jugnuma: The Fable—showing he's all about the work, not just the accolades.