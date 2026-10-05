Bendre named presenter for 'Sohla' ahead of October 16 release
Sonali Bendre is stepping into a new role as presenter for the film Sohla, hitting theaters on October 16, 2026.
The story centers on Pashya, a 13-year-old boy eagerly awaiting his traditional coming-of-age ceremony, a day packed with fresh clothes, sweets, and big celebrations.
The trailer gives a heartfelt look at Pashya's anticipation and the simple joys of growing up.
Bagbaan's 'Sohla' spotlights coming of age
Directed by Saaikat Bagbaan and starring Pravin Dalimbkar and Devdatta Prashant Gone, Sohla explores childhood friendships and family bonds in a village setting.
At the heart of it all is the Sohla ceremony, where Pashya wears his father's chappals for the first time, symbolizing his step into adulthood.
Bendre hopes viewers will see their own stories in these moments that are both ordinary and meaningful.