Bendre named presenter for 'Sohla' ahead of October 16 release

Directed by Saaikat Bagbaan and starring Pravin Dalimbkar and Devdatta Prashant Gone, Sohla explores childhood friendships and family bonds in a village setting.

At the heart of it all is the Sohla ceremony, where Pashya wears his father's chappals for the first time, symbolizing his step into adulthood.

Bendre hopes viewers will see their own stories in these moments that are both ordinary and meaningful.