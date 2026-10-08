Bengal Biennale returns November 15 2026 to January 2 2027
Entertainment
The Bengal Biennale is making a comeback from November 15, 2026, to January 2, 2027, across Kolkata and Santiniketan.
Organized by the Gameplan Foundation and curated by Chander Haat and Ritika Biswas, this year's event takes its cue from the iconic poem Banalata Sen by Jibananda Das.
Art blends Bengal culture and ecology
This edition will blend art with Bengal's cultural and ecological stories, using poetry as a lens to look at society.
Venues range from Nandan Art Museum and Gallery to The Alipore Museum (even a former prison is on the list).
The main goal? To spark solidarity and resilience among everyone involved, while exploring the rich layers of Bengal's heritage.
The artist lineup is still under wraps, but expect plenty of fresh perspectives!