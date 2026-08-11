Bengali actor Jeet says Gen Z holds India's future
Bengali actor Jeet just gave a big shoutout to Gen Z, saying they're the ones shaping India's future.
In a recent interview, he praised their intelligence and unique perspectives, encouraging them: "You are Gen Z, so the future of India is in your hands. Keep fighting like this and make our country even more proud."
Actor Jeet cites exam paper protests
Jeet highlighted how Gen Z isn't afraid to speak up, pointing to their protests against exam paper leaks as proof of their activism and clarity.
He admired their courage for standing up for their rights, even taking it to the streets, and noted that the government dealt with them.
Actor Jeet plays Ananta Lal Singh
Jeet's upcoming film, Keu Bole Biplobi, Keu Bole Dakat, sees him playing Ananta Lal Singh, a freedom fighter from India's anti-British movement.
The story left a mark on Jeet, who hopes the movie will help more people appreciate Singh's legacy.