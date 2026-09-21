Bengali actor Mukherjee dies aged 71 after cancer battle
Entertainment
Mithu Mukherjee, a beloved name in Bengali cinema, has died at 71 after nearly a year battling cancer.
Starting her career at just 17, she quickly became popular in the 1970s and 1980s, acting alongside icons like Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chattopadhyay.
Mukherjee returned for final film 1990
Mukherjee made her mark with films like Marjina Abdulla and later appeared in Bollywood movies such as Khaan Dost.
After stepping back from acting in the 1980s, she returned for one last film in 1990.
Despite her fame, she chose a quiet life in Mumbai. Fans remember her for bringing warmth and depth to every role, a true star whose work will be cherished for years to come.