Bengali actor Mukherjee stranded in Nepal after flash floods
Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife, Protiva, are currently stuck in Nepal after sudden flash floods hit the region.
They had traveled there for a film shoot on August 20, but heavy flooding has cut off travel routes and damaged infrastructure.
Mukherjee has let his family know that they are safe, even though they cannot leave just yet.
Ice-rock avalanche kills at least 95
The floods were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche from a glacier, damaging roads, bridges, and villages, especially along the Lhende Khola River.
At least 95 people have lost their lives, with hundreds more still missing.
Around 384 tourists, including Indians and Americans, are also unaccounted for.
Experts call for early warning systems
Experts say climate-driven glacier changes played a big role in this disaster.
They are calling for better early warning systems to help protect mountain communities from future events like this.