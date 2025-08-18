Next Article
Bengali rom-com 'Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil' to release on OTT
Ankush and Oindrilla Sen team up in "Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil," a new Bengali rom-com dropping soon.
Directed by Sumeet-Saahil, the film follows Ankush's character Jhontu as he tries (and often fails) to understand women, leading to plenty of funny moments and family-friendly chaos.
Cast and Ankush's take on the film
The cast includes respected actors Sohag Sen, Sohini Sengupta, and Ipshita Mukherjee, promising some solid performances.
Ankush shared he's glad to return to comedy after his action-packed role in "Mirza," describing this movie as a light-hearted romance perfect for watching with your family.