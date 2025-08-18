Bengali rom-com 'Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil' to release on OTT Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Ankush and Oindrilla Sen team up in "Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil," a new Bengali rom-com dropping soon.

Directed by Sumeet-Saahil, the film follows Ankush's character Jhontu as he tries (and often fails) to understand women, leading to plenty of funny moments and family-friendly chaos.