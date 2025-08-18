T Ravichandran seeks anticipatory bail in Kamal Haasan threat case

Ravichandran said he didn't mean his words literally

The controversy started after Haasan criticized NEET and called education "the only weapon" against dictatorship and Sanatana Dharma at the Agaram Foundation's 15th anniversary.

Following Ravichandran's online outburst, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) vice-president A.G. Mourya filed a police complaint on August 10, 2025.

On August 18, the court postponed Ravichandran's bail hearing to August 20 and asked for more details from the CCB.

In court, Ravichandran said he didn't mean his words literally and is willing to follow any bail conditions.

MNM has also requested extra security for Haasan after the threat.