Bengali whodunit 'Kuheli' follows DSP Basu investigating Darjeeling murder Entertainment May 05, 2026

Heads up, mystery fans: Kuheli, a new Bengali whodunit, is landing on Hoichoi this May 15.

The story follows DSP Agni Basu (Priyanka Sarkar) as she investigates the murder of SP Rana Singha in Darjeeling, digging into messy family secrets involving his wife Radhika and her sisters.