Bengali whodunit 'Kuheli' follows DSP Basu investigating Darjeeling murder
Entertainment
Heads up, mystery fans: Kuheli, a new Bengali whodunit, is landing on Hoichoi this May 15.
The story follows DSP Agni Basu (Priyanka Sarkar) as she investigates the murder of SP Rana Singha in Darjeeling, digging into messy family secrets involving his wife Radhika and her sisters.
Roy directs 'Kuheli' with Sen Dey
Directed by Aditi Roy, Kuheli brings together a strong cast: Kaushik Sen as the victim, Susmita Dey as Radhika, and Ridhima Ghosh and Ishika Roy as her sisters.
Expect plenty of suspense mixed with complicated relationships and social drama, perfect if you love a good twisty thriller.