Bengaluru court bans false 'Toxic' posts, production team issues notices
Entertainment
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is making headlines, just not the kind filmmakers hoped for.
After a Bengaluru court banned false or defamatory posts about the movie on August 22, the production team started sending legal notices to several YouTubers and two Twitter users.
'Toxic' notices prompt criticism from users
Several YouTubers and Twitter users say they've received these notices.
Daredevil_boy called the removal of Toxic's ratings from BookMyShow "pure insecurity," while Lonely_prabh felt it was an effort to silence honest opinions.
Similar tactics have popped up with other South Indian films during their opening weekends.
The court order stands until September 28 but could be revoked if it is misused.