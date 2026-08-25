Bengaluru court names accused Pradosh approver in Renukaswamy murder case
Entertainment
A big update in the Renukaswamy murder case. One of the accused, Pradosh, has agreed to become a prosecution witness.
The Bengaluru court has officially made him an approver, meaning he'll have to share everything he knows about the case honestly or risk losing this status.
Actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda accused
This move could be a game changer for the investigation.
The case centers on the June 2024 killing of Renukaswamy, with Kannada actor Darshan and others, including Pavithra Gowda, accused over an alleged dispute involving Gowda.
Pradosh's testimony is expected to give prosecutors key details as the trial moves forward.
For now, he'll stay in custody until everything wraps up.