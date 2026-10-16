Bengaluru court orders BookMyShow to block 'Ranabaali' reviews and ratings
Entertainment
A Bengaluru court has told BookMyShow to disable reviews and ratings for Vijay Deverakonda's new movie, Ranabaali, after the film garnered underwhelming response.
The order also targets false information about the movie spreading on social media platforms like X Corp. YouTube, Google India, and Facebook India.
'Ranabaali' ban covers IMDb and Meta
The ban isn't just for BookMyShow: sites like IMDb and Meta platforms have to follow it too.
They're now legally blocked from posting or sharing anything defamatory about Ranabaali.
BookMyShow even put up a note saying they acted on the court's orders.