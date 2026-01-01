Bengaluru is getting a 'Sleep concert'—yes, really
Entertainment
BLR Hubba festival is bringing a one-of-a-kind sleep concert called Aaraaro to Bengaluru on January 19.
Picture this: live lullabies from all over the world—Tamil Nadu to Trinidad—performed at Sabha in Shivaji Nagar; tickets available for purchase, 8:00-9:30pm.
Just come as you are and let the music do its thing.
Why does this matter?
Aaraaro isn't your usual gig—it's about switching off and letting go of city stress.
There's no dress code, no seating rules, and you can even bring your own pillow if you want.
It's a rare chance to recharge with calming tunes from artists Gurupriya Atreya and Vedanth Bharadwaj, making rest feel like an experience worth showing up for.