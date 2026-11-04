Bengaluru police suspend Suchitra Cinema shows after Gandhi play protests
Bengaluru police have paused all performances at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy after protests broke out over a play about Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
Things got heated when playwright Addanda Cariappa was reportedly attacked during a show on October 31, prompting police to step in on November 1.
For now, all ongoing and scheduled performances are suspended until further orders, with authorities aiming to keep the peace.
Bengaluru play accused of glorifying Godse
The play faced criticism for allegedly portraying Gandhi negatively and glorifying Nathuram Godse, leading to clashes and one incident even saw a slipper thrown at Cariappa.
Both sides have filed complaints.
Meanwhile, BJP Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has accused the Congress-led state government of undermining freedom of expression by creating obstacles to artistic expression.
The suspension remains until further orders.