Bengaluru screenings of Pakistani drama 'Dar-e-Nijaat' canceled after backlash
Screenings of the Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat in Bengaluru have been canceled after facing strong criticism on social media.
The Bloom Society Sisters's Club had planned a November 28 event at Sheesh Kebab, and The Star Club scheduled another for December 5. Both are now off following the backlash.
Police seek details over 'Dar-e-Nijaat' posters
The show has drawn online backlash, which sparked outrage and led to heated discussions over its promotional posters.
Bengaluru Police have reached out to organizers for more details, with Commissioner R. Hitendra saying they're looking into what happened.
Organizers say the cancelations were mainly to avoid further trouble.