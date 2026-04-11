Bentley Motors appoints Chopra Jonas as global brand ambassador

Williams calls Chopra Jonas perfect match

Bentley's co-creative director Greg Williams called Chopra Jonas "a perfect match," saying she truly represents their values of luxury, craftsmanship, and performance.

The campaign shows her in vintage-glam looks and even features a documentary-style film where she opens up about her journey.

She joins actor Lucien Laviscount as an ambassador, highlighting creativity and storytelling at the heart of this collaboration.