Bentley Motors appoints Chopra Jonas as global brand ambassador
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just became the global brand ambassador for Bentley Motors, and the news dropped with some seriously stylish Instagram shots of her alongside a Bentley car.
It's a fitting match: Bentley stands for luxury, while Chopra Jonas brings major global influence and star power.
Williams calls Chopra Jonas perfect match
Bentley's co-creative director Greg Williams called Chopra Jonas "a perfect match," saying she truly represents their values of luxury, craftsmanship, and performance.
The campaign shows her in vintage-glam looks and even features a documentary-style film where she opens up about her journey.
She joins actor Lucien Laviscount as an ambassador, highlighting creativity and storytelling at the heart of this collaboration.