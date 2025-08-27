Next Article
'Benz': Ravi Mohan to play pivotal role alongside Raghava Lawrence
Ravi Mohan is joining the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) in the upcoming Tamil action thriller "Benz," with the release date yet to be announced.
Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan and co-written by Kanagaraj, the film stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead.
This is the fourth LCU film—and notably, the first not directed by Kanagaraj himself.
Mohan's role to be as impactful as Lawrence's
Mohan's new role is designed to be just as impactful as Lawrence's and will likely show up in future LCU hits like "Kaithi 2" and "Vikram 2."
He's also making his directorial debut with "An Ordinary Man."
With fresh storylines and expanding connections across films, "Benz" has fans buzzing for what's next in this growing cinematic universe.