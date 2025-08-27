Next Article
Malayalam actor Rajesh Keshav on ventilator after cardiac arrest
Malayalam actor and TV host Rajesh Keshav, 49, is fighting for his life after collapsing from a cardiac arrest during a live event in Kochi this Sunday.
He was quickly taken to a hospital, where doctors performed an emergency angioplasty.
Keshav remains in critical condition on a ventilator in the ICU
Colleagues, fans wish him a speedy recovery
Keshav is well-loved for his work on Malayalam TV and films, known for his friendly presence and relatable style.
The news has left fans and colleagues across Kerala hoping he pulls through soon.