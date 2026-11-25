Berry asks Los Angeles court to restore 50-50 custody
Halle Berry is asking a Los Angeles court to bring back her 50-50 custody arrangement with ex-husband Olivier Martinez for their son, Maceo.
She filed the request on November 23, 2026, saying the current setup is making Maceo feel "increasingly distant."
Berry hopes going back to their previous shared schedule or trying a week on, week off plan will help reconnect with him.
Temporary court order limits Berry's time
The custody situation got tense after Martinez's failed restraining order attempt in October.
Since then, Berry's time with Maceo has been limited by a temporary court order, and she says it's put a real strain on their bond: Maceo has become more guarded and less affectionate.
Supported by her partner Van Hunt, Berry told the court she believes stable time together is key to repairing things.
The next hearing is set for December 17.