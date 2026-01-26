'Best blonder in the business' Kim Vo dies at 55 Entertainment Jan 26, 2026

Kim Vo, the hairstylist Vogue once called the "best blonder in the business," has passed away at 55 after a long fight with colorectal cancer.

His husband, Adeel Khan, confirmed his passing on January 24, 2026, and thanked doctors for their care during Vo's illness.

Vo was known for working with stars like Britney Spears and Kate Hudson.