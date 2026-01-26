'Best blonder in the business' Kim Vo dies at 55
Entertainment
Kim Vo, the hairstylist Vogue once called the "best blonder in the business," has passed away at 55 after a long fight with colorectal cancer.
His husband, Adeel Khan, confirmed his passing on January 24, 2026, and thanked doctors for their care during Vo's illness.
Vo was known for working with stars like Britney Spears and Kate Hudson.
Who was Kim Vo?
Trained in New York, Vo made his mark at salons before co-founding a West Hollywood salon with Khan.
He created popular coloring techniques now used worldwide. Alongside celebrity clients, he became a familiar face on TV makeover shows.
Even toward the end, his focus stayed on helping beauty creatives facing cancer through his foundation.