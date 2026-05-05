From Karan Johar to Beyoncé: Best-dressed at 2026 Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala , themed "Costume Art" with a dress code of "Fashion Is Art," was an extraordinary night where many celebrities made their mark. The event turned into a global fashion stage showcasing rich heritage, sculpture, and storytelling. From diamond-studded sarees to Renaissance-inspired capes, each outfit was a unique cultural statement. Here are the best-dressed celebrities who left an indelible impression on the red carpet.

Filmmaker's debut Karan Johar Filmmaker Karan Johar made a memorable debut at the Met Gala, fully embracing the theme "Fashion is Art." His outfit, styled by Eka Lakhani and designed in collaboration with Manish Malhotra, was inspired by the works of Raja Ravi Varma. The black bandhgala was richly embroidered and paired with tailored trousers. However, it was the cape that stole the show, adorned with motifs from Varma's mythological and royal portraits.

Businesswoman's look Isha Ambani Isha Ambani took the Met Gala by storm in a stunning saree designed by Gaurav Gupta. The outfit was an innovative take on the saree, with a blouse encrusted with heirloom stones from Nita Ambani's personal collection. It featured over 1,800 carats of diamonds, emeralds, polki, and kundan. The handwoven gold tissue saree added to the grandeur of this breathtaking ensemble, a perfect blend of tradition and modern design.

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Olympic winner Eileen Gu Olympic freestyle skier and model Eileen Gu made a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala in a custom "tech-couture" mini dress by Dutch visionary Iris van Herpen, created in collaboration with artist duo A.A. Murakami. Dubbed the "Airo" look, the avant-garde creation featured 15,000 individual glass bubbles layered over a sculptural silhouette, requiring 2,550 hours of meticulous craftsmanship to complete.

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Music royalty Beyoncé Beyoncé marked her return to the Met Gala after a decade with a commanding, statement-making look. Designed by French couturier Olivier Rousteing, the ensemble embraced the evening's theme with an intricately embellished skeleton gown, elevated by a dramatic, oversized feathered cape. The star walked the red carpet alongside her husband, rapper Jay-Z, and their 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, one of the youngest attendees at the event.