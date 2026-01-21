'Best human': Sara Arjun calls Ranveer her 'most favorite co-actor'
Sara Arjun, who starred with Ranveer Singh in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, called him her "most favorite co-actor" and described him as "so encouraging" and "so sweet."
She shared, "I didn't feel intimidated at all. He never used his seniority to make me feel like that. In fact, he was the most encouraging person; he's just the best."
What's Dhurandhar all about?
Dhurandhar is a Hindi spy thriller that dropped on December 5, 2025. Ranveer plays RAW agent Hamza Ali Mazari and Sara is Yalina Jamali, alongside big names like Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt.
The movie smashed records with over ₹1,300 crore worldwide, making it 2025's top-grossing Indian film.
What's next for Sara?
Sara will be back as Yalina in Dhurandhar 2, hitting screens March 19, 2026.
She hinted there'll be more action and a bigger role for her character: "you can just expect a lot more of everything that you loved already in part one, be it action, be it the story, everything. You will see Yalina's true strength."
The sequel releases the same day as Yash's Toxic—so mark your calendars!