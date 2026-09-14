'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' reaches ₹300cr, becomes highest grossing Malayalam film
Entertainment
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, just became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, hitting over ₹300 crore worldwide in only 24 days.
Fans everywhere are loving it, making it a true crowd favorite.
'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' fastest to ₹300cr
The film broke records by reaching ₹300 crore quicker than any Malayalam movie before, beating Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra by a big margin (24 days vs. 45 days).
It also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, and it took just 17 days to beat the record of L2 Empuraan.
All signs point to BKU being a game-changer for Malayalam cinema this year.