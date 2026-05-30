Bettany mourns Ledger and recalls creative brilliance after accidental overdose Entertainment May 30, 2026

Paul Bettany opened up about his friendship with Heath Ledger on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, calling him "an incredibly creative force" and remembering him as someone whose presence felt "it was like having the sun on you."

Bettany spoke about the pain of losing Ledger at just 28 to an accidental overdose, and shared how much he misses him.