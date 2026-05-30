Bettany mourns Ledger and recalls creative brilliance after accidental overdose
Entertainment
Paul Bettany opened up about his friendship with Heath Ledger on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, calling him "an incredibly creative force" and remembering him as someone whose presence felt "it was like having the sun on you."
Bettany spoke about the pain of losing Ledger at just 28 to an accidental overdose, and shared how much he misses him.
Bettany hasn't watched 'A Knight's Tale'
Bettany pushed back against the idea of Ledger as a brooding artist, describing him instead as happy and full of life.
He admitted he hasn't watched their film A Knight's Tale since it came out in 2001 because it's too emotional, saying, "I miss Heath too much," especially when fans quote lines from the movie.