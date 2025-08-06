Next Article
Beyonce's Levi's campaign sparks 'American Eagle' ad comparison
Beyonce's new Levi's campaign, "Reimagine," is getting people talking online. The ad highlights her in denim, celebrating heritage and self-expression through a Black woman's lens.
But it's also drawing comparisons to Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad—which faced criticism for its "jeans" vs. "genes" pun.
American Eagle clarified their intent was to promote confidence
Some users have pointed out that both campaigns share a similar look and feel.
In response, American Eagle clarified their intent was to promote confidence and inclusivity with their denim—not exclusion.
The ongoing discussion shows how brands are navigating the tricky balance between creative messaging and being truly inclusive.