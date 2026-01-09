Next Article
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' is coming to theaters in 2026
Big news for fans: the hit TV comedy Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is making the jump to the big screen!
The movie, called Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run, lands in theaters on February 6, 2026.
Expect all your favorite characters—Vibhuti, Tiwari, Angoori Bhabhi, Anita Bhabhi, and Saxena—back with a fresh twist.
Original cast returns (plus some new faces)
The film brings back the original stars you love and adds some new names like Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua.
Since its debut in 2015 inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, Bhabiji has racked up over 2,500 episodes by January 2024.
You can still catch it (and its spin-off Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) streaming on ZEE5 if you want to relive the laughs before movie night!