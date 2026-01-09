'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' is coming to theaters in 2026

Original cast returns (plus some new faces)

The film brings back the original stars you love and adds some new names like Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua.

Since its debut in 2015 inspired by the 1990s Hindi sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati, Bhabiji has racked up over 2,500 episodes by January 2024.

You can still catch it (and its spin-off Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) streaming on ZEE5 if you want to relive the laughs before movie night!