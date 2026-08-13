AI series on Bhagat Singh in development

The series aims to delve deeper into Singh's life beyond the well-known events, focusing on his childhood, intellectual growth, and the socio-political influences that shaped his beliefs.

This exploration will lead to the revolutionary figure whose legacy continues to endure today.

Sudeep Lahiri, head of channels and distribution at Collective Media Network, said, "There are some figures in our history whose stories we think we know completely. Bhagat Singh is one of them."