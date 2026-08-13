AI series on Bhagat Singh in development
What's the story
A new original series on the life of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh is in the works at Collective Studios's Historyverse, reported Variety. The project will be a collaboration with Hathiramani Commercial Ventures and will mark investor and entrepreneur Manish Hathiramani's debut as a producer. Notably, Historyverse was launched to focus on mythological, historical, and heritage-based storytelling by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI). The aim is to make classic narratives more accessible using AI technology.
Concept
Project will explore lesser-known aspects of Singh's life
The series aims to delve deeper into Singh's life beyond the well-known events, focusing on his childhood, intellectual growth, and the socio-political influences that shaped his beliefs.
This exploration will lead to the revolutionary figure whose legacy continues to endure today.
Sudeep Lahiri, head of channels and distribution at Collective Media Network, said, "There are some figures in our history whose stories we think we know completely. Bhagat Singh is one of them."
Producer's statement
Producer Manish Hathiramani on his upcoming project
Hathiramani said, "We know the revolutionary, the freedom fighter and the icon; this series gives us an opportunity to understand the many facets of Bhagat Singh's life and the journey that shaped him."
"I am delighted to be producing this project with Historyverse and to bring a fresh perspective on his life and legacy to audiences."
The title, cast, and other details about this upcoming series are yet to be announced.
Filmography
Singh has been the subject of several films
Singh has been the subject of at least five Indian feature films, including Shaheed (1965), Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), 23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), and Rang De Basanti (2006).
The upcoming series will offer a fresh perspective on his life and legacy.
The Bhagat Singh project joins a Historyverse slate that already encompasses titles drawn from Indian mythology and history, including projects centered on Shivaji and Swami Samarth.