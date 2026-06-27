Bhagyaraj dies aged 73 as CM Joseph announces state honors
Entertainment
Legendary Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj died Saturday at 73, and Chief Minister C Joseph has announced his final rites will be held with full state honors.
This gesture recognizes Bhagyaraj's huge impact on Tamil cinema: he was known for his witty storytelling, relatable rural characters, and heartfelt takes on family life.
Bhagyaraj's death follows mentor Bharathirajaa's passing
CM Joseph called Bhagyaraj's passing an "irreplaceable loss," noting how his films blended entertainment with real social values.
The news comes just 17 days after the loss of Bhagyaraj's mentor, K Bharathirajaa, leaving the film industry especially shaken.
Survived by his wife Poornima and children Shanthnu and Saranya, Bhagyaraj leaves behind a legacy that shaped how many see Tamil culture on screen.