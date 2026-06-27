Bhagyaraj dies aged 73 as CM Joseph announces state honors

Bhagyaraj's death follows mentor Bharathirajaa's passing

CM Joseph called Bhagyaraj's passing an "irreplaceable loss," noting how his films blended entertainment with real social values.

The news comes just 17 days after the loss of Bhagyaraj's mentor, K Bharathirajaa, leaving the film industry especially shaken.

Survived by his wife Poornima and children Shanthnu and Saranya, Bhagyaraj leaves behind a legacy that shaped how many see Tamil culture on screen.