Bhagyaraj dies at 73 after heart attack in Chennai
Entertainment
Legendary Tamil filmmaker, writer, and actor K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday after a heart attack in Chennai at age 73.
He leaves behind his wife, former actor Poornima, and their two children, actor Shanthanu and Saranya.
Bhagyaraj's comic heartfelt films remembered
Bhagyaraj made his mark with classics like Mundhanai Mudichu and Andha 7 Naatkal, blending humor with heartfelt stories that connected with audiences.
Just days before his passing, he was seen at actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa.
His sudden loss has left the film community and fans deeply saddened.