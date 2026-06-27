Bhagyaraj dies at 73 after heart attack in Chennai

Bhagyaraj's comic heartfelt films remembered

Bhagyaraj made his mark with classics like Mundhanai Mudichu and Andha 7 Naatkal, blending humor with heartfelt stories that connected with audiences.

Just days before his passing, he was seen at actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa.

His sudden loss has left the film community and fans deeply saddened.