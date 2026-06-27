Bhagyaraj dies at 73 as Rajinikanth and Vijay pay respects

Bhagyaraj celebrated for witty family films

Bhagyaraj was a key figure in Tamil cinema. He directed over 25 films and acted in more than 75, known for his witty writing and family-friendly stories like Mundhanai Mudichu.

The state honored him at his farewell, recognizing the impact he made on generations of movie lovers.

He is survived by his former actor Poornima Bhagyaraj and children actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.