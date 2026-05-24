'Raja Shivaji': Why Bhagyashree agreed to play Riteish's mother
What's the story
The recently released Marathi film Raja Shivaji, which crossed the ₹100cr mark at the box office, featured Bhagyashree (57) as Rajmata Jijabai. In a recent interview with Zoom, she opened up about her decision to accept the role despite just a 10-year age gap with co-star Riteish Deshmukh (47). "When you get to play a role that you have grown up hearing stories about, there is no question to say no," she said.
Role acceptance
'Jijau was a young mother'
Bhagyashree further explained her decision to accept the role. "Besides, Jijau was a young mother. In fact, Santosh Sivan sir called me up to say, 'Sorry, I had to make you look older with camera work, still look so youthful.' Now that is a compliment I will hold close to my heart." The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.
Royal connection
Bhagyashree on her connection to the subject
Bhagyashree, a member of the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, revealed that she was introduced to the tales of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a young age. "Shivaji Maharaj's stories were told to us, probably even before the tales of Goldilocks, Hansel and Gretel, etc. We used to build Shivaji's killa with mud and clay," she added. The film is directed by Deshmukh and co-produced by him with Genelia Deshmukh under their banner, Mumbai Film Company.