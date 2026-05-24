'Raja Shivaji': Why Bhagyashree agreed to play Riteish's mother

Bhagyashree further explained her decision to accept the role. "Besides, Jijau was a young mother. In fact, Santosh Sivan sir called me up to say, 'Sorry, I had to make you look older with camera work, still look so youthful.' Now that is a compliment I will hold close to my heart." The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in pivotal roles.

Royal connection

Bhagyashree on her connection to the subject

Bhagyashree, a member of the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra, revealed that she was introduced to the tales of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a young age. "Shivaji Maharaj's stories were told to us, probably even before the tales of Goldilocks, Hansel and Gretel, etc. We used to build Shivaji's killa with mud and clay," she added. The film is directed by Deshmukh and co-produced by him with Genelia Deshmukh under their banner, Mumbai Film Company.