Raghav Juyal reveals SRK's advice about 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'

Juyal revealed that Khan advised him to go ahead with the film.

He said, "Unhone bola, 'Pull out, ja,'" and then he gave an example of the 12th Fail film.

"He said ki, 'Raghav, kuchh nahin agar film achhi hai aur tujhe pata hai na...ho raha kuch tere ko pata hai jo bhi problems ho rahi hai tere saath go for it."

"Kuch farak nahin padega tu ja film achhi hogi connect hogi."