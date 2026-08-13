Raghav Juyal reveals SRK's advice about 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'
What's the story
Raghav Juyal, the popular actor and dancer, recently opened up about his decision to star in Bhai Tera Star Hai. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had encouraged him during a time of confusion and difficulties. "Bahut confused tha main...bahut problem se guzar raha tha toh maine Shah Rukh sir se thoda advice liya," he said.
Actor's counsel
Khan told Juyal to go ahead with the film
Juyal revealed that Khan advised him to go ahead with the film.
He said, "Unhone bola, 'Pull out, ja,'" and then he gave an example of the 12th Fail film.
"He said ki, 'Raghav, kuchh nahin agar film achhi hai aur tujhe pata hai na...ho raha kuch tere ko pata hai jo bhi problems ho rahi hai tere saath go for it."
"Kuch farak nahin padega tu ja film achhi hogi connect hogi."
Actor's response
Salman Khan's reaction to 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' trailer
Juyal also shared Salman Khan's reaction to the trailer of Bhai Tera Star Hai.
"Salman sir ka mujhe phone aaya ki tera trailer maine do baar dekh liya hai aur main hans hans ke woh ho raha hoon ki people need something like this," he said.
"Unhone mujhe yeh cheez boli ki yeh poora gap hai. Yeh koi kar hi nahi raha hai... koi risk le nahi raha hai waisa kuch karne ka."
Film inspiration
Juyal made the film for his father
Juyal revealed that he made Bhai Tera Star Hai for his father, who was missing comedy films.
"Actually, film maine papa ke liye banai hai. Papa keh rahe the yaar itna serious mahaul ho raha hai har jagah...koi comedy film Govinda ko miss kar raha hoon."
He added, "Maine kaha, chalo aapke liye main gift deta hoon."
Meanwhile, the Vivek Agrawal directorial released in theaters on July 30.